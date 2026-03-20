ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama joins Chief Imam, Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Black Star Square

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Headlines Mahama joins Chief Imam, Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Black Star Square
FRI, 20 MAR 2026 2

President John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, joined the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and members of the Muslim community at the Black Star Square to observe Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, marking the successful conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his address, President Mahama highlighted that Eid is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to uphold the values of discipline, sacrifice, and compassion cultivated during Ramadan. He encouraged Ghanaians to carry the spirit of the holy month into their daily lives, promoting unity, tolerance, and mutual respect across the country.

The President also reiterated his government’s commitment to inclusive national development, stressing that meaningful progress requires cooperation between the state and citizens. He urged all Ghanaians to participate actively in fostering a nation where development benefits every community.

Speaking on Ghana’s tradition of religious harmony, President Mahama described the nation as a shining example of peaceful coexistence. He called on citizens to protect this unity by rejecting division and fostering national cohesion.

The National Chief Imam praised President Mahama for his leadership and for fulfilling his commitments to the people of Ghana. He offered prayers for the President’s continued wisdom, strength, and success, and called on all government appointees to support initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

Concluding his address, President Mahama extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Muslims in Ghana and prayed for the nation’s continued peace, stability, and prosperity.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Mawuetornam | 3/21/2026 1:26:30 AM

John Mahama: a HEATHEN THAT IS PRETENDING TO BE CHRIST-LIKE . . . or is it CHRISTIAN? Mr, Mahama, you are fake! Out of office in Jesus' name! God bless all righteous leaders.

Comments2
Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Cape Coast assembly declares war on floods, announces demolitions and emergency measures Cape Coast assembly declares war on floods, announces demolitions and emergency ...

51 minutes ago

Fire guts GBC staff quarters in Wa Fire guts GBC staff quarters in Wa

54 minutes ago

Larry Alans Dogbe, Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper PRINPAG condemns high court jailing of Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe

1 hour ago

NPP gives disciplinary committee two weeks to probe petitions against KennedyAgyapong over Afari Military Hospital comments NPP gives disciplinary committee two weeks to probe petitions against Kennedy Ag...

1 hour ago

Yaw Dabo mistaken for a child on live 2026 World Cup broadcast Yaw Dabo mistaken for a child on live 2026 World Cup broadcast

1 hour ago

Free-for-all fight at NPP NEC meeting as supporters clash over Ken Must Go protest Free-for-all fight at NPP NEC meeting as supporters clash over 'Ken Must Go' pro...

1 hour ago

TOR resumes crude oil processing after four years maintenance shutdown TOR resumes crude oil processing after four years maintenance shutdown

5 hours ago

Cabinet approves State Assets Protection Bill to safeguard public property – Mahama Cabinet approves State Assets Protection Bill to safeguard public property – Mah...

5 hours ago

Asantehene calls for engineering solutions to curb flooding in Ghana Asantehene calls for engineering solutions to curb flooding in Ghana

5 hours ago

“I’ll divorce my wife If Ghana doesn’t beat Croatia” – Lil Win “I’ll divorce my wife If Ghana doesn’t beat Croatia” – Lil Win

Just in....
body-container-line