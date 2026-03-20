Mahama joins Chief Imam, Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Black Star Square

President John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, joined the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and members of the Muslim community at the Black Star Square to observe Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, marking the successful conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his address, President Mahama highlighted that Eid is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to uphold the values of discipline, sacrifice, and compassion cultivated during Ramadan. He encouraged Ghanaians to carry the spirit of the holy month into their daily lives, promoting unity, tolerance, and mutual respect across the country.

The President also reiterated his government’s commitment to inclusive national development, stressing that meaningful progress requires cooperation between the state and citizens. He urged all Ghanaians to participate actively in fostering a nation where development benefits every community.

Speaking on Ghana’s tradition of religious harmony, President Mahama described the nation as a shining example of peaceful coexistence. He called on citizens to protect this unity by rejecting division and fostering national cohesion.

The National Chief Imam praised President Mahama for his leadership and for fulfilling his commitments to the people of Ghana. He offered prayers for the President’s continued wisdom, strength, and success, and called on all government appointees to support initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

Concluding his address, President Mahama extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Muslims in Ghana and prayed for the nation’s continued peace, stability, and prosperity.