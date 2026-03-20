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President Mahama calls for active engagement of chiefs and community in utilization of DACF 

  Fri, 20 Mar 2026
Headlines President Mahama calls for active engagement of chiefs and community in utilization of DACF
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has called on traditional authorities and community members to engage with their respective assemblies actively, for the judicious utilization of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

He directed the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to collaborate effectively with Assembly Members in ensuring that the fund was channeled into development.

President Mahama said the DACF ought to be invested into meaningful community development for the betterment of the people.

The President made the call during his 'Regional Accountability Series' in Sunyani as part of his two-day “Reset Ghana Tour” to the Bono Region.

It offered the opportunity for the people to engage the President on the state of the economy and to account for his one-year stewardship.

President Mahama hammered on the significance of his government's 24-hour economy market model, saying that standard markets were being constructed in all the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.

The President said his government had uncapped the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), saying that had generated significant funds for both institutions.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, stressed the government's dedication to promptly release the DACF for the execution of development projects.

He said that allowances for the Assembly Members were being paid regularly to enhance their effectiveness within the local governance system.

Mr Ibrahim stated that the government had also increased allowances for paramount chiefs and queen-mothers by 300 percent.

He said the judicial committees of the various houses of chiefs were being resourced adequately to strengthen the chieftaincy institution.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister of Roads, reiterated the government's commitment to rehabilitating the deplorable condition of road networks in the country.

He said the Bono Region was benefiting from the “Big Push” road infrastructure programme saying that construction works on those road projects, including the Jinijini-Sampa Road project, were progressing steadily, expected to be completed by 2027.

GNA

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