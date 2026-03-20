AU, ECOWAS deepen partnership on infrastructure to improve lives across West Africa

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Dr Omar Alieu Touray has held an engagement with the African Union’s Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, H.E Ms Lerato Mataboge.

The meeting, held onWednesday, March 18, in Abuja, Nigeria, saw the two leaders discussing ways to strengthen regional and continental infrastructure development.

A news release issued on Friday, noted that it also focused on boosting cooperation between ECOWAS and the African Union to support economic growth and improve the daily lives of Africans.

Speaking at the engagement, H.E Dr Omar Alieu Touray welcomed the partnership.

“We are pleased to be working under the leadership of the continental organisation,” he said as quoted in the release.

On her part, Ms Lerato Mataboge praised the progress made by ECOWAS in road infrastructure.

She noted that these developments could accelerate intra-African trade, ease the movement of goods and people, and ultimately enhance the well-being of Africans.