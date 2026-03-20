Eid Al-Fitr: Let us reject extremism and intolerance — Mahama urges Ghanaians

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to uphold unity, compassion, and peace and reject anything that divides them.

He emphasized the need for tolerance and dialogue both within the country and across the world, especially amid rising global tensions.

Speaking at the Eid Al-Fitr celebration held at the Independence Square in Accra on Friday, March 20, Mr. Mahama reflected on the lessons of Ramadan and urged citizens to carry its spirit into everyday life.

“Let us reject anything that will divide us. Let us reject extremism and intolerance, let us choose dialog over discord. Let us choose unity over division and let us choose peace over conflict,” he said.

The President further appealed for global peace, particularly in the Middle East, where military conflict has caused widespread suffering.

“May Allah touch the hearts of the leaders, President Trump, Netanyahu, Khamenei, so that this war will come to an end,” Mahama prayed.

Mahama also reminded citizens to care for the vulnerable at home and reinforced the values of generosity, compassion, and brotherhood taught during Ramadan.

He urged Ghanaians to reach out to those in need, saying that the spirit of Eid is not only about what we receive but also about what we give.