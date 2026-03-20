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French foreign minister Barrot to discuss war in Middle East during Israel visit

By RFI
Israel AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF
FRI, 20 MAR 2026
AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is due in Israel on Friday to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and ways to de-escalate the fighting that has engulfed the region since Israeli and American forces struck targets in Iran on 28 February.

"He will build on the diplomatic efforts led by President Emmanuel Macron," said a French foreign ministry spokesperson.

Barrot was in Beirut, the capital of neighbouring Lebanon, on Thursday, where the Israeli army is conducting military operations against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah, causing massive population displacements.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the conflict on 2 March by launching missiles at Israel to avenge the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatolla Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the Israeli-American offensive.

France, UN push for direct talks to end hostilies between Israel and Lebanon

Paris has called on Hezbollah to disarm, while asking Israel to refrain from a large-scale ground offensive. Israel has so far rejected an offer of direct talks with Lebanon.

Authorities in Israel say the move has come too late from a Lebanese government that shares its objective of disarming Hezbollah, but is unable to take action against the armed group without risking civil war.

On Saturday, Macron reiterated in a message on social media that the Lebanese government said it wanted to engage in direct discussions with Israel.

"Israel must seize this opportunity to start discussions and cease fire, find a lasting solution and allow the Lebanese authorities to implement their commitments to Lebanon's sovereignty," said Macron.

He said France was willing to host talks between the sides in Paris.

Iran acknowledges death of security chief Ali Larijani in Israeli strike

Barrot's visit follows months of tension between France and Israel, following Macron's decision to recognise a Palestinian state last September. 

Macron, speaking at a United Nations summit – which Israel and its chief backer the United States did not attend – called for an end to the war in Gaza.

"The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it," he said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

The Israeli government criticised France's decision and even threatened reprisals, which prevented Macron and Barrot from traveling to Israel.

In an interview with French news agency AFP, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday urged European countries to support efforts to eradicate Hezbollah.

France, as the former mandatory power in Lebanon, and the US, had in November 2025 succeeded in brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. They also acted as guarantors of the treaty, which called for Hezbollah's disarmament.

During his visit to Lebanon, Barrot announced that French humanitarian aid to the country would be doubled to €17 million. Last week, France sent 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid to those displaced by the war.

(with newswires)

RFI
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