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CCTV exposes alleged theft by bus driver at Roman Hills shop

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Social News CCTV exposes alleged theft by bus driver at Roman Hills shop
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

A shop owner at Roman Hills has uncovered what appears to be a series of calculated thefts involving her own employee, after CCTV footage captured a bus driver allegedly stealing from her rice and cooking oil business.

According to the shop owner, suspicions grew after she noticed consistent shortages in her stock, particularly bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil. Determined to get to the bottom of the issue, she reviewed footage from her CCTV system and discovered what she describes as repeated acts of theft over several weeks.

The footage reportedly shows the driver, who works closely with the business, taking possession of the shop keys every Saturday. He is then seen returning on Sundays when the shop is typically closed to allegedly remove goods without authorization.

In multiple clips, the suspect is captured loading the items into a minibus, believed to be used specifically to transport the stolen products away from the premises. The methodical nature of the incidents has raised concerns about how long the activity may have been going on unnoticed.

The shop owner says the situation has caused her significant financial losses and emotional distress, especially given the level of trust she had placed in the employee.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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