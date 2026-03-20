A Belgian Padmore Searching For His Roots In Ghana

Every family story begins somewhere, but not everyone is fortunate enough to know where their own story truly started. For some, the past is clear and well‑documented. For others, especially those whose histories stretch across continents, oceans, and generations, the journey toward identity can be long, emotional, and filled with unanswered questions.

This is the journey of one Padmore, a Belgian national who has reached out across borders in search of the Ghanaian branch of his family tree. After reading my articles and discovering that I am Ghanaian, he contacted me through LinkedIn with a simple but profound request: help me find where I come from.

According to Dan, his late father, Isaac Padmore, was born in Dixcove/Axim in 1956. Isaac later moved to Belgium, where he lived until his passing in 1985. Dan never had the chance to fully understand his father’s origins, and as the years passed, the desire to reconnect with his Ghanaian heritage only grew stronger.

To strengthen his search, Dan shared additional family details. His grandfather was Francis Padmore, who married a woman named Cecilia Quarm. Francis also had a brother called Christo. These names, though few, may hold the key to unlocking an entire lineage, one that Dan hopes still exists somewhere in Ghana.

For many people in the diaspora, especially those whose families migrated decades ago, reconnecting with their roots is more than a personal mission. It is a way of restoring identity, healing generational gaps, and reclaiming a sense of belonging. D. Padmore's search is not just about finding relatives; it is about finding himself.

Ghana is a country where family ties run deep, and names carry history. The Padmore name, in particular, is known in several communities, especially along the Western Region. Someone reading this may recognize the names Isaac Padmore, Francis Padmore, Cecilia Quarm, or Kisito. If so, your knowledge could help reunite a family separated by time, distance, and circumstance.

Anyone from the Padmore family, or anyone who recognizes these names, is kindly invited to contact me, Joel Savage, so I can connect you with Padmore in Antwerp.

Email: [email protected]

Sometimes, the smallest piece of information can restore an entire family history. If you know something, no matter how little, your contribution could help someone finally find where they belong.