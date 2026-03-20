Lens play Angers with chance to ramp up Ligue 1 pressure on PSG

Second-placed Lens take on Angers on Friday night at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis with the chance to go two points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 for at least 24 hours.

Lens fluffed the chance to take top spot when they lost 2-1 at Lorient on 14 March while PSG had the weekend off to prepare for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Chelsea on 17 March.

“Angers have built their season on the premise that the team can hold their own against any side in this league,” said Lens boss Pierre Sage. “This highlights the work done by the coaching staff, as well as the players' commitment. Well done to them all.”

Sage said his players want to bounce back after failing to take the lead in Ligue 1.

Champions League: PSG boss Enrique says no resting on laurels against Monaco

Redemption push

“The team's mindset is quite focused on redemption,” he added. “We feel we missed out on a result at Lorient. We were very frustrated with that match, as we couldn't solve the problems posed by our opponents. We'll aim to be more effective.”

PSG, who beat Chelsea 3-0 to reach the last eight of the Champions League, can retake top spot on Saturday night with victory at Nice.

"We are very demanding, and we are having a very good season," said PSG boss Luis Enrique after the victory in west London which gave his side an 8-2 aggregate success and aChampions League tie against Liverpool who, like Chelsea, play in theEnglish Premier League.

“This is a special group of players. And it is a real pleasure to coach them.”

PSG are trying to match Real Madrid as the only side to win back-to-back Champions League titles since the current format began in 1993. Madrid pulled off a run of three between 2016 and 2018.

PSG coach Enrique warns squad of tough test against high-flying Strasbourg

Tight at both ends

Nice have beaten PSG in each of the last two seasons but go into the match at the Allianz Riviera just one place above the three-team relegation zone.

“It is always interesting to play the best team in Europe and see how we measure up,” said Nice boss Claude Puel.

With eight games left in the 2025/2026 season, Metz are bottom of the 18-team league with 13 points from 26 matches. Nantes are 17th with 17 points and Auxerre are 16th with 19 points.

At the top, as PSG and Lens battle for first place, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Monaco and Rennes are fighting for the two spots that bring qualification for the 2026/2027 Champions League.

On Sunday, Lyon take on Monaco and Marseille host Lille at the Vélodrome.