141 military recruits presented with admission letters set to begin training in a week time

Some One Hundred and Forty One applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces in the volta region have been presented with their admission letters and prospectus at the 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces in Ho, in the Volta Region, on 18th March 2026.

The Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Colonel Jalani Din Ibrahim, welcomed and congratulated the recruits on their success. In his address, he emphasized that the journey ahead would be both demanding and rewarding.

He urged the recruits to make good use of the grace period given to them to prepare themselves mentally, emotionally, and physically, noting that the current preparation period is shorter compared to the previous two-month timeframe.

A total of 141 recruits were presented with admission letters, out of 142, comprising 88 for the Army, 28 for the Air Force, and 26 for the Navy. One recruit from the Army category was absent. Lt. Colonel Ibrahim personally called out the names of the recruits as they received their letters and prospectus in an orderly manner.

He also took time to address concerns and clear up any misconception among the recruits by responding to their questions. He further advised them to take good care of themselves during the preparation period and to give their utmost effort during training.

Some of the recruits expressed their joy and gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve their country. One recruit shared that the process was extremely challenging and nearly caused him to give up, especially with the demanding conditions, including staying outdoors for days regardless of the weather.

However, he expressed gratitude for making it through and being selected.

Another recruit revealed that she had been unemployed for two years after completing school but decided to try her luck. She expressed great happiness at being given the opportunity to join the Armed Forces.

A third recruit said the large number of applicants during the body selection and documentation stages almost discouraged him, but he remained grateful to God and his parents for their support throughout the process.

The event concluded successfully, with officials advising recruits to prepare adequately and report to their respective training centers for the six-month training program.