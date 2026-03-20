ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MP supports Muslim community with Eid donation in Agortime Ziope

By Evans Attah Akangla
Donations MP supports Muslim community with Eid donation in Agortime Ziope
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Agortime Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region, Hon. Charles Agbeve, has donated assorted items to the Muslim community in Ziope, Kpetoe and Segbale for the Eid al-Fitr celebration on March 19, 2026.

The donation included 30 bags of rice, six gallons of cooking oil, 15 cartons of tinned tomatoes, three crates of malt, and 30 crates of Bigo drinks.

According to the MP, the gesture forms part of his continued support to the Muslim community, having earlier provided items such as milo, milk, and sugar at the start of their fasting period.

Hon. Agbeve noted that supporting the community both at the beginning and end of the fasting period is crucial in strengthening bonds and promoting inclusivity. He added that the donation would further deepen the relationship between the Zongo communities and other residents in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Agbeve emphasized the importance of the Muslim community in his constituency, noting that although they are a minority, they remain a vital part of the area’s social-economic growth.

He highlighted the peaceful coexistence within the constituency, stating that unity and mutual respect continue to define the relationship between the Zongo community and indigenes.

He also disclosed plans to empower about 50 women in the Zongo communities with financial capital to support their businesses. Additionally, he assured that members of the Muslim community would benefit from key development initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, the Ejumawura Initiative, and the Akukor Nkitinkiti Initiative, particularly in entrepreneurship and skills development.

The MP urged both the Zongo community and indigenes to continue living in peace and harmony to foster development in the area.

Meanwhile, the Regent of the Zongo community in Agortime Ziope, Alhaji Lawal Tajudeen, expressed gratitude to Hon. Agbeve for the generous support. He noted that the MP had consistently supported them throughout the fasting period and described the latest donation as unprecedented.

According to him, the items have been distributed equally among the three Zongo communities in the constituency Ziope Zongo, Kpetoe Zongo, and Segbale Zongo. He added that the quantity of items received this year has doubled compared to previous years, with each Zongo receiving 10 bags of rice instead of the usual five.

Alhaji Tajudeen further described the fasting season as a period of blessings, where prayers are answered abundantly. He also called for continued peace and unity among all residents in the constituency.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport

1 hour ago

Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing

2 hours ago

Ghana, Denmark partner to preserve Osu heritage sites linked to slave trade history Ghana, Denmark partner to preserve Osu heritage sites linked to slave trade hist...

2 hours ago

June 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.23 on BoG interbank June 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.23 on BoG interbank 

2 hours ago

Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for contempt in Kevin Okyere case Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for c...

2 hours ago

ECOWAS defence chiefs deny bribery allegations during Guinea-Bissau mission ECOWAS defence chiefs deny bribery allegations during Guinea-Bissau mission

2 hours ago

Wontumis lawyers file motion to postpone July 3 judgment in Samreboi case Wontumi's lawyers file motion to postpone July 3 judgment in Samreboi case

2 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes becoming a major security threat in Ghana — Muntaka Chieftaincy disputes becoming a major security threat in Ghana — Muntaka

2 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe has been in custody since her extradition - Interior Minister Sedina Tamakloe has been in custody since her extradition - Interior Minister

2 hours ago

Deeply disappointing -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Courts dismissal of Justice Torkonoos case 'Deeply disappointing' -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Court's dismissal of Justice...

Just in....
body-container-line