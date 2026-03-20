MP supports Muslim community with Eid donation in Agortime Ziope

The Member of Parliament for Agortime Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region, Hon. Charles Agbeve, has donated assorted items to the Muslim community in Ziope, Kpetoe and Segbale for the Eid al-Fitr celebration on March 19, 2026.

The donation included 30 bags of rice, six gallons of cooking oil, 15 cartons of tinned tomatoes, three crates of malt, and 30 crates of Bigo drinks.

According to the MP, the gesture forms part of his continued support to the Muslim community, having earlier provided items such as milo, milk, and sugar at the start of their fasting period.

Hon. Agbeve noted that supporting the community both at the beginning and end of the fasting period is crucial in strengthening bonds and promoting inclusivity. He added that the donation would further deepen the relationship between the Zongo communities and other residents in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Agbeve emphasized the importance of the Muslim community in his constituency, noting that although they are a minority, they remain a vital part of the area’s social-economic growth.

He highlighted the peaceful coexistence within the constituency, stating that unity and mutual respect continue to define the relationship between the Zongo community and indigenes.

He also disclosed plans to empower about 50 women in the Zongo communities with financial capital to support their businesses. Additionally, he assured that members of the Muslim community would benefit from key development initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, the Ejumawura Initiative, and the Akukor Nkitinkiti Initiative, particularly in entrepreneurship and skills development.

The MP urged both the Zongo community and indigenes to continue living in peace and harmony to foster development in the area.

Meanwhile, the Regent of the Zongo community in Agortime Ziope, Alhaji Lawal Tajudeen, expressed gratitude to Hon. Agbeve for the generous support. He noted that the MP had consistently supported them throughout the fasting period and described the latest donation as unprecedented.

According to him, the items have been distributed equally among the three Zongo communities in the constituency Ziope Zongo, Kpetoe Zongo, and Segbale Zongo. He added that the quantity of items received this year has doubled compared to previous years, with each Zongo receiving 10 bags of rice instead of the usual five.

Alhaji Tajudeen further described the fasting season as a period of blessings, where prayers are answered abundantly. He also called for continued peace and unity among all residents in the constituency.