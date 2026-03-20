Gold Fields, Unilever launch oral health campaign for Tarkwa schoolchildren

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, in partnership with Unilever Ghana Limited, has launched an oral health campaign targeting basic school children in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

About 2,200 pupils and peer educators from schools including Gold Fields School Complex, Akon MA, Brahabobom MA, Richard Grem, and New Atuabo Community School took part in the campaign, launched in Tarkwa on Wednesday, March 18.

Participants received dental screening, medication, and treatment, including tooth extractions for severe decay. Cases requiring advanced care were referred to hospitals. Unilever Ghana also provided free Pepsodent toothpaste, toothbrushes, water bottles, and exercise books.

Held under the theme “Brush Day and Night,” the initiative marked this year’s World Oral Health Day, observed annually on March 20.

Project Coordinator of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Ayishetu Mohammed, said the campaign aims to promote preventive oral healthcare and encourage proper hygiene among children and community members. She advised against habits such as consuming sugary foods and inserting objects into the teeth or gums and urged parents to teach proper brushing techniques and seek regular dental check-ups for their children.

Tarkwa-Nsuaem School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Director, Agnes Esi Quatson, said 200 trained peer educators would extend oral health education to other students. She expressed optimism that the campaign would significantly improve oral hygiene in schools.

Dental surgeon Dr. Victor Paintsil of Tarkwa Municipal Hospital cautioned against frequent consumption of sugary foods, particularly toffees, and called for a national ban on their sale. He noted that 25% of screened preschool children had dental conditions, mainly tooth decay and gum inflammation.

Dr. Paintsil stressed that prevention through education and good hygiene is more effective than treatment, urging children and residents to take better care of their oral health.