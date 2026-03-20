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Upper East deserves a stadium – Alagumgube appeals to Mahama

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Social News Upper East deserves a stadium – Alagumgube appeals to Mahama
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

A development-oriented organization, Alagumgube, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to prioritize the Upper East Region in the government’s planned construction of new sports stadiums.

The appeal follows confirmation by the President that designs are underway for stadiums in regions currently without such facilities, with three expected to be constructed this year in line with the national budget.

Alagumgube, founded in the United States with branches across Ghana and the diaspora, says the Upper East Region has lacked a standard sports stadium since its creation. The group’s founder, Gabriel Agambila, stressed the urgent need for a modern facility to help nurture and develop sporting talent in the region.

He proposed that the stadium design should include an athletics track, basketball and volleyball courts, as well as a boxing arena similar to the renowned Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

According to Mr. Agambila, the region is rich in sporting talent but remains underdeveloped due to the absence of proper infrastructure.

Alagumgube also commended President Mahama for fulfilling his campaign promise of constructing 24-hour markets across constituencies. The organization further suggested that sod-cutting ceremonies for key projects—including the proposed stadium, markets, and airport developments—be carried out simultaneously to optimize resources and improve efficiency.

The group expressed optimism that the President will give favorable consideration to their request, reaffirming its commitment to supporting development efforts in the Upper East Region.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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