How Police arrested 12 suspected highway robbers in Ashanti North crackdown

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 12 members of a suspected highway robbery syndicate believed to be behind a series of violent attacks across the Ashanti North Region and other parts of the country.

The arrests were carried out during coordinated operations on March 12 and 14, 2026, following nearly two months of intelligence gathering and surveillance.

Addressing the media on Thursday, March 19, at the Regional Police Headquarters in Asante Mampong, the Ashanti North Regional Commander, Felix Apedo, said the exercise covered multiple locations, including Offinso, Nkenkaasu, Akomadan, Techiman, Chiraa, and Sunyani, with support from the Police Intelligence Directorate in Accra.

He identified some of the suspects as Seidu Fuseini, also known as Baali, an ex convict released in 2022; Dramani Rasak, 22, who is currently on bail for a murder case in Kumasi; Moro Yakubu, alias Dogo, Taller or Hajia Bintu, also an ex convict; Ibrahim Issiaka, 28, alias Jaaji, an escapee from the Jaima Police Station; Zakaria Fuseini, 28; Amadu Umaru, 30; Iddrisu Abubakar, 30; and Issah Alhassan, 40.

Police retrieved three locally manufactured shotguns, one locally made pistol, nine live BB cartridges, four cutlasses, a sword, two knives, 41 mobile phones, seven phone covers, a fertiliser bag used to conceal the weapons, and three black hooded outfits, one of which had bloodstains.

ACP Apedo disclosed that some of the recovered mobile phones have already been identified by victims of the robberies.

He linked the suspects to several attacks, including a February 23, 2026 incident at about 4:20 a.m. on the Nsuta Hwidiem Old Junction Road, where motorists were robbed of about GH¢57,000 and mobile phones by armed men wielding shotguns, cutlasses and sticks.

Investigations also revealed that Zakaria Fuseini initially declined to participate in one of the robberies due to Islamic fasting but later received GH¢500 as his share of the proceeds.

In another case on January 29, 2026, the group allegedly attacked motorists along the Nkenkaasu Darso stretch of the Kumasi Techiman highway, making away with cash and mobile phones.

On February 2, 2026, at about 9:30 p.m., the suspects reportedly attacked a VIP bus carrying 49 passengers along the same route, injuring two female passengers with gunshot wounds and robbing victims of cash and phones.

Police further revealed that the group had planned another attack on March 14, 2026, along the Akomadan Darso road, but the operation was foiled following their arrest on the same day.

During interrogation, the suspects are said to have admitted involvement in other robbery incidents on the Mampong Ejura road, at Offinso Kokoti, Wenchi, during the 2025 Sallah festivities, as well as in Buipe in the Northern Region where a cow was stolen, and in Obuasi, where one suspect was killed during a shootout with police.

ACP Apedo indicated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend two additional accomplices who remain on the run and appealed to the public to support the police with credible information to help curb armed robbery in the area.