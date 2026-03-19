The Sikaman Miracle: Multiplying Asafo Groups And Opening the Floodgates of Public Service

Alright, buckle up, brethren, for a deep dive into the Holy Writ! Turn with me to Matthew, chapter three, verses one and two. Kikikikikiki! Yes, good, good! Get that laughter flowing! It says: “In those days John the Baptist came shouting in the wilderness, ‘Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is near.’”

Now, what tickles my funny bone, what truly stirs my soul, is this shouting! My flock, shouting is vital! Any aspiring leader in our beloved Sikaman must master the art of the raised voice, the impassioned plea, the. . .well, the bellowing!

Consider, if you will, our esteemed Johns. We have John the Peacemaker, who, bless his soul, shouted years ago, “Turn the other cheek!” A pacifist bellow, I tell you! A contradictory cacophony of calm! But shouting nonetheless!

And then there’s John the Jerrican! A man known for his. . .ahem. . .constructive insolence! Oh, how he shouted! He challenged the very foundations of decorum! He, in his own way, emulated the great John the Baptist! Maybe he was shouting "Repent for the kingdom of sound economic policy is near!" Kikikikikiki!

But alas, there was a dark chapter, a soup-related schism, if you will. John the Goliath, that titan of accusation, accused John the Jerrican of plotting a coup; eii, sorry, a palm nut soup! A palm nut soup, I say! The audacity!

John the Jerrican, a man of refined culinary tastes, vehemently denied the allegations. "Palm nut soup? Preposterous!" he thundered. "My soups, if any, are of the okro variety! Slimy, smooth, a veritable lubricant for societal progress! Does anyone have evidence that I was going to buy palm nuts from the market? Or Kpakpo Shito?"

This, my friends, led to a terrible rift. All over a coup; oops, sorry, soup! The very idea! I can see the headlines now: "John the Goliath and John the Jerrican: United by Politics, Divided by Palm Nut Soup."

Now, let's not forget John the Mahamian, a man of quiet dignity, a beacon of results! He eschews the shout, the bluster. Instead, he steers the ship of Sikaman with a steady hand. And while some amongst us wail and gnash their teeth about unemployment and purloined funds, I say, "Have faith!"

Fourteen months he's been at the helm, and already, the winds of change are blowing! Sure, some complain. They say promises, "oral" promises, haven't been kept. "Chai!" I exclaimed, “These people don't understand this man!"

As if reading my very thoughts, what does our John the Mahamian do? He orders an 800 percent increase in the recruitment of Asafo groups! Eight hundred! That's like multiplying loaves and fishes, Sikaman style! And he’s opening the floodgates of public service! Jobs for all! Kikikikikiki!

As for the 'Oral' promise? Walahi-talahi! Let us be patient, my friends. Let us observe the deftness, the artistry, with which he will navigate these treacherous waters. Trust in John the Mahamian, for he may not shout, but he acts! And in Sikaman, action, my brothers and sisters, speaks louder than any shout, any soup, any. . .well, you get the picture. Now, who wants to join me in a hearty rendition of "Sikaman Is Rising!"? Loudly, now! For the Lord, and for Sikaman! Hallelujah!

Anthony Obeng Afrane