Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr. Agyeman Badu II calls for investigation into Gh₵10m egg trade loss as Mahama cuts sod for 24-hour model market

Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr. Agyeman Badu II, the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono House of Chiefs, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to assist in investigating issues that led to the destruction of boxes of eggs worth almost 10 million Ghana Cedis at Burkina Faso, where the people of Dormaa had traveled to trade.

​Underscoring the critical nature of this industry, the Omanhene emphasized that the egg business is the backbone of the livelihoods and entire development of the Dormaa area.

He made this appeal during a grand durbar of chiefs and people held in honour of the President on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, where His Excellency cut the sod for the construction of the 24-hour Model Market at the Dormaa Ahenkro Tuesday Market.

​The newly commissioned market is designed to be a cornerstone of the government's 24-hour economy initiative. President Mahama noted that this model is intended to be replicated across all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Upon completion, the Dormaa Ahenkro 24-hour market will be a comprehensive commercial hub containing Administrative offices, Police and Fire stations, and a dedicated clinic. There would also be financial institutions including the Women’s Development Bank. Other infrastructure include, a daycare center, hospitality areas, and a lorry station as well as specialized shops for various goods and services, alongside dedicated areas for fresh vegetables and foodstuffs.

​President Mahama reassured the people that any traders displaced by the construction process would be given absolute priority for placement once the project is finalized.

​In his speech, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr. Agyeman Badu II commended President Mahama for his management of the economy, noting that the Ghana Cedi has maintained its strength for nearly a year. He further lauded the "Big Push Agenda," specifically highlighting ongoing road projects in the region, such as the 27 to 32 km stretches from Wamanafo to Gambia and Dormaa Ahenkro to Nkrankwanta.

​The Omanhene took the opportunity to petition for further infrastructural support, including the construction of the Dormaa Ahenkro-Aboabo, Kwakuanya-Mme, and the 12km Dormaa Ahenkro-Gonokrom roads and support for the completion of the Agenda 111 hospital at Amasu.

​He again requested the establishment of a medical school to accompany the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, fulfilling the original regional plans and for the infrastructure development for the Dormaa Campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

​In response, President Mahama explained that his visit served both to inspect Big Push projects and to render an account of his first year in office. He promised the people of Dormaa a steady rollout of projects, aiming to ensure the entire country is significantly improved by the end of his tenure. He also received appreciation from Osagyefo for the planned airport at Nsoatre in the Bono Region.