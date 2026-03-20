ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament approves Barari DV Ghana Lithium mining agreement

  Fri, 20 Mar 2026
Parliament Parliament approves Barari DV Ghana Lithium mining agreement
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

Ghana's Parliament has ratified a mining lease agreement between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Barari DV Ghana Limited for the extraction of lithium and other minerals at Mankessim.

The agreement grants the company a 15-year mining lease, which is renewable in accordance with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006.

Under the terms of the deal, the Government of Ghana will hold a 13 percent free carried interest in the rights and obligations of the mineral operations.

Additionally, the royalty rate on lithium mining will be determined in line with the Minerals and Mining Royalty Regulations, 2025.

The agreement also includes provisions for community benefits, with one percent of the company's annual revenue earmarked for a community development fund.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the firm will be required to offer a 12 percent royalty following the ratification of the agreement.

Former Finance Minister and Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, called for an increase of the annual revenue from one to three percent to the Community Development Fund by Barari DV Ghana Limited.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Collins Adomako Mensah demands explanation for fresh electricity tariff hike Collins Adomako Mensah demands explanation for fresh electricity tariff hike

40 minutes ago

Ghana pushes for high-integrity carbon markets at London Climate Week Ghana pushes for high-integrity carbon markets at London Climate Week

40 minutes ago

Ghanas judges need to update their jurisprudence - CDD boss on Larry Dogbes 7-day jail sentence Ghana's judges need to update their jurisprudence - CDD boss on Larry Dogbe's 7-...

40 minutes ago

Teenage pregnancy cases surge in Upper East, hit 2,205 in five months Teenage pregnancy cases surge in Upper East, hit 2,205 in five months

40 minutes ago

Oliver Barker-Vormaworleft and Larry Dogbe Oliver Barker questions legality of jail sentence for Larry Dogbe in Okyere cont...

40 minutes ago

Awutu Senya East MCE allegedly storms Obaatanpa Radio for discussingNDC internal dispute Awutu Senya East MCE allegedly storms Obaatanpa Radio for discussing NDC interna...

4 hours ago

Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport

4 hours ago

Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing

5 hours ago

Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for contempt in Kevin Okyere case Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for c...

5 hours ago

Deeply disappointing -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Courts dismissal of Justice Torkonoos case 'Deeply disappointing' -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Court's dismissal of Justice...

Just in....
body-container-line