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Dormaa East District Assembly champions transparency at Wamanafo Town Hall

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD, Dormaa East District
Regional News Participants
THU, 19 MAR 2026
Participants

The Dormaa East District Assembly on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 held a Social Accountability Town Hall meeting at the Wamanfo Presbyterian Church aimed at promoting transparency in the management of public resources through direct engagement with traditional authorities and community members.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr Raphael Dodzi Sorkpor, opened the session by emphasising that local development is a collective responsibility. He welcomed contributions from the community, describing them as essential to the district’s progress, and encouraged active participation in the discussions.

The District Budget Officer, Mr Kwakwu Okrah, presented details of the Assembly’s financial performance, noting that such engagements form part of its statutory obligation to the public. He provided an overview of the 2025 financial year, outlining the approved budget in comparison with actual expenditure on both completed and ongoing projects.

He assured participants that funds for 2025 were utilised in line with development priorities and financial regulations, and indicated that a comprehensive update on uncompleted projects would be provided in the next quarter.

The District Planning and Development Officer, Mr Roy Amoah, also presented a breakdown of ongoing and completed projects in the areas of education, health, and sanitation. He further outlined key initiatives planned for 2026, including the construction of a 24 hour economy market at the Wamfie Friday Market to drive economic growth.

He also highlighted plans for the installation of streetlights, the construction of a new courthouse, and the implementation of 20 water mechanisation projects to improve essential services, as well as critical drainage works such as the Dormaa Akwanu culvert to enhance connectivity.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon Isaac Affi, speaking on behalf of the District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament, acknowledged public calls for pictorial evidence of projects to further strengthen transparency.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to accountability and assured residents that all promised projects would soon commence, while ongoing works would be completed as scheduled.

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