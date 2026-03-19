Bechem outdoors Nana Asiwobour Osei Bonsu III as new Paramount Chief

In a colourful display of culture and tradition, the Bechem Traditional Council outdoored Nana Asiwobour Osei Bonsu III as the new Paramount Chief and President of the Council for the people of Bechem.

The historic event marked the beginning of a renewed journey of progress and shared responsibility. The ceremony was chaired by Okoforobour Dr. Yaw Agyei II, the Omanhene of Mim Traditional Area. Nana Dr.Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, and the Omanhene of Tepa Traditional Area, serving as the Special Guest of Honour.

The ceremony was highly patronised by dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament for Tano South, Honorable Charles Asiedu, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, the Coordinating Director, Mr. Abdul Rahman Salam, government officials, traditional leaders, security agencies, and members of the Bechem community and neighbouring towns, who all converged to witness this historic occasion.

In a welcome address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, congratulated Nana Asiwobour Osei Bonsu III on his enstoolment as the Paramount chief of Bechem Traditional area and welcomed all present to the ceremony.

He emphasized that the primary goal of the leadership is to bring tangible progress and growth to the people, and he called for absolute unity. He asserting that without a unified front, Bechem cannot achieve the development it desires, as unity is the key driver that enables a community to experience true advancement.

Hon. Frimpong reaffirmed his commitment to the Traditional Council, noting that the government will continue to support the council and work closely with them to drive progress in the area. He outlined major initiatives, including the establishment of a DVLA office and the construction of a modern poultry, meat, and feed processing factory, designed to revitalize the local economy and create jobs for the youth in Bechem.

He also announced the establishment of a Cashew Processing Factory in Bechem, which is expected to provide significant employment opportunities for the younger generation. Additionally, he detailed advanced plans for a Ginger Processing Factory to be located in the Dwomo area and issued a direct call to action for local farmers to begin planting ginger immediately to ensure a steady supply of raw materials once construction is complete.

Hon. Frimpong appealed to all to stand behind the new Paramount Chief to ensure that Bechem thrives under this new chapter of leadership.

Nana Asiabour Osei Bonsu III giving the keynote address

Delivering the keynote address, Nana Asiwobour Osei Bonsu III expressed his profound appreciation to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for the trust reposed in him, and pledged his loyalty to the Golden Stool, committing himself to serve Asanteman faithfully. He also extended his gratitude to the Queen Mother of Bechem, Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, as well as the kingmakers and the people of Bechem for their confidence in his leadership.

Nana Osei Bonsu III declared that his foremost priority is unity, stating that the progress and prosperity of Bechem depend on all families, youth, and the diaspora uniting behind a common goal. He emphasised the strengthening of "Atafo" unity, which involves maintaining an unbreakable bond between Bechem, Dwomo, Terchire, and Tanoso.

He called on entrepreneurs and the diaspora to partner with the community to create jobs, specifically highlighting the fertility of the land and the hardworking nature of the people.

He noted that the leadership agenda for the Bechem Traditional Area focuses on several pillars: education, youth empowerment, improved healthcare, and the revitalization of local culture through the rebranding of the Adekyem Festival. Key infrastructure goals include establishing a modern Secretariat for the Traditional Council, building a modern palace, and advocating for a Health College in Bechem with specialized programmes.

Addressing the youth directly, Nana Osei Bonsu III pledged to lead with their future at heart and urged them to stand with him to transform the town.

In a closing remark, the Queen Mother of Bechem Traditional Area Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the grand ceremony and the support shown to her. She called for unity, stressing that it is not only a cultural value, but also a practical necessity for the success of the town's ambitious goals. By appealing to both royals and citizens to "set aside grievances," she emphasised the need to proactively address internal divisions that could hinder the Council's progress.

Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II further linked the success of the new leadership to improving the local economy, creating opportunities for the youth to thrive in Bechem, and tackling unemployment. She called on both the youth and elders to work together, positioning the Bechem Traditional Council as a driver of a brighter future.