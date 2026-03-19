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Parliament demands safety aviation compliance following Tema aircraft crash

  Thu, 19 Mar 2026
Parliament Parliament demands safety aviation compliance following Temaaircraftcrash
THU, 19 MAR 2026

Parliament has expressed deep sorrow over the death of two brothers in the recent microlight aircraft crash at Tema and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

In separate statements from both Majority and Minority sides of the House, lawmakers urged private aircraft owners to strictly adhere to routine maintenance schedules and aviation safety protocols to avert similar tragedies.

The House further called on relevant authorities to conduct a full and time-bound investigation into the cause of the crash, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in aviation safety.

The House observed a minute of silence in memory of the departed souls.

Mr Nelson-Rockson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, the Majority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi, and Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader and New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effutu, delivered the statements on behalf of their respective sides.

Parliament noted that the tragedy had traumatised the bereaved family and reiterated its commitment to ensuring systemic safeguards to protect lives in the aviation sector.

The House emphasised that a thorough investigation was necessary to forestall future occurrences.

The Tema crash, which occurred on Monday, March 16,2026, claimed the lives of two brothers, has reignited public debate about aviation safety standards in Ghana, particularly about smaller aircrafts, such as microlights.

These aircraft, often used for training and recreational purposes, require strict maintenance and compliance with safety regulations to ensure passenger and pilot safety.

Aviation experts have cautioned that inadequate oversight and irregular maintenance of light aircraft could pose serious risks.

Parliament's call reflects growing concern that private operators must be held to the same standards as commercial airlines to safeguard lives.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has in the past issued directives on safety compliance, but enforcement remains a challenge.

The legislators believe that a time-bound investigation into the Tema crash will help identify gaps in regulation and enforcement and provide lessons for strengthening aviation safety.

Parliament's call underscores its role in ensuring accountability and protecting citizens.

By demanding both routine maintenance and a transparent investigation, the House has signaled its determination to prevent future tragedies and restore public confidence in the aviation sector.

GNA

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