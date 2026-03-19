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Thu, 19 Mar 2026 Health

KNUST Hospital receives pickup vehicle to boost home healthcare services

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
KNUST Hospital receives pickup vehicle to boost home healthcare services

The KNUST Hospital has received a significant boost to its healthcare outreach following the donation of a brand new Changan Pickup vehicle by AE Chase Energy to support its home care delivery services.

The vehicle is expected to enhance access to medical care for the elderly and other vulnerable patients within the hospital’s catchment area.

The vehicle was officially handed over on Thursday, March 19, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of AE Chase Energy, Mr. Emmanuel Aboagye, who emphasized the importance of giving back to society.

Mr Aboagye, also known as Abogye Contractor, noted that the donation aligns with his passion for supporting the elderly, whom he described as a vital but often overlooked segment of the population.

“This gesture is part of our commitment to improving lives, especially the elderly who may struggle to access healthcare,” Mr Aboagye said during the presentation.

“We will continue to make ourselves available to support the hospital whenever the need arises.”

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the facility, the Director of University Health Services, KNUST, Dr Nana Kwame Ayisi-Boateng, expressed gratitude to the company for the timely intervention.

He stated that the addition of the pickup would significantly strengthen the hospital’s ability to deliver home-based healthcare services.

Dr Boateng explained that the hospital’s home care initiative, which began six months ago, has already made an impact but faced logistical challenges.

“With this vehicle, our team can now reach more patients, especially the sick elderly, and transport them to the hospital when necessary,” he said.

He added that the hospital is optimistic about expanding the scope of the program, noting that the donation marks a major step toward improving healthcare delivery in surrounding communities.

"This support will greatly enhance our efficiency and ensure that quality healthcare reaches those who need it most,” Dr Boateng concluded.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah

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