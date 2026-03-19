Middle East tensions: Ghanaians in Israel willing to return safely evacuated — Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that all Ghanaian nationals in Israel have been safely evacuated amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Concerns over the safety of nationals in the region heightened following coordinated military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The initial strike on Saturday, February 28 resulted in the demise of Iran’s Supreme Leader, triggering retaliatory attacks.

In a social media post on Thursday, March 19, the minister said the government successfully carried out the evacuation of citizens who requested assistance.

According to him, the exercise covered all Ghanaians who expressed interest in returning home, as well as some diplomatic staff stationed in Tel Aviv.

“We have safely evacuated all Ghanaians who expressed the desire to be assisted by the Government of Ghana out of Israel back home,” he said.

The minister noted that a limited number of embassy officials remain in Israel to provide essential consular services.

He also expressed gratitude to Israeli and Egyptian authorities for their cooperation during the operation.

Ablakwa further assured that the government will continue to prioritise the safety of Ghanaians abroad as efforts remain ongoing to respond to the evolving situation in the region.