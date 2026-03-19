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Bono: Jinijini–Sampa road to be completed by 2027 – Mahama assures

  Thu, 19 Mar 2026
Headlines Bono: Jinijini–Sampa road to be completed by 2027 – Mahama assures
THU, 19 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Bono Region that the long-delayed Jinijini–Sampa road will be asphalted and completed by 2027, reaffirming his government's commitment to improving road infrastructure nationwide.

This, he said, is part of the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure across the country.

Speaking during an inspection of ongoing roadwork on Thursday, March 19, 2026, the President acknowledged that the road had faced several challenges over the years but assured residents of the government's commitment to completing it.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, said the project forms part of the government's broader “Big Push” infrastructure drive, which he noted has already had a significant employment impact.

“At the last count, almost half a million jobs have been created through the various supply chains of the contractors,” he said. “Some contractors actually have over 1,000 staff on their operations.”

Agbodza urged contractors to prioritise local hiring, stressing that the benefits of the project should extend beyond the road itself.

“So it is not just a road you are building. You are leaving something in this community that the people will be happy about,” he said, encouraging firms to recruit carpenters, masons, cooks, and other workers from nearby communities.

The Jinijini–Sampa road is a key transport corridor in the Bono Region, and its completion is expected to ease movement, boost local commerce, and improve livelihoods in surrounding areas.

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