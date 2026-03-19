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Thu, 19 Mar 2026 Travel & Tourism

Tourism Revival Key to Tackling Unemployment – Philip Danso Appiagyei

By Emmanuel Anyam II Contributor
Philip Danso AppiagyeiPhilip Danso Appiagyei

Public Interest Advocate and Lecturer, Mr. Philip Danso Appiagyei, has called on the government to urgently revive tourist sites across the country as a strategic measure to help address Ghana’s rising unemployment rate.

Speaking on Ultimate FM’s “Cup of Tea” Morning Show hosted by Emmce in Kumasi, Mr. Appiagyei urged the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embark on a nationwide renovation and development of major tourist attractions. According to him, revitalizing these sites will not only attract foreign visitors but also encourage Ghanaians to explore and appreciate the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural endowments.

He emphasized that a well-structured tourism sector has the potential to generate substantial revenue for the nation while creating sustainable jobs for young people, particularly within communities surrounding these tourist destinations.

Mr. Appiagyei further raised concerns about the poor state of infrastructure leading to many tourist sites.

He noted that deteriorating roads have significantly reduced visitor numbers, citing examples such as Kakum National Park in the Central Region and Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region.

He stressed that improving road networks to these locations is critical to boosting tourism.

He concluded by warning against neglecting the sector, drawing parallels with the decline of Ghana’s movie industry.

According to him, the growing preference for foreign content over local productions reflects a broader issue of underinvestment in key cultural sectors.

“We cannot sit back and watch our tourism sector collapse the same way our movie industry did. It is time for urgent action,” he stressed.

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