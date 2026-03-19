Prez. JDM Governs with Law and Purpose

Leadership is measured not by noise, but by what it builds. That is why the record of *President of the Republic of Ghana (POTROG), John Dramani Mahama, deserves real acclaim. Since resuming office in 2025, JDM’s government has shown that it is not in office merely to speak about reform, but to write reform into law.

The legislative record is impressive. As of the first quarter of 2026, 23 new Acts had been enacted in 2025, while the landmark 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament and assented to by President Mahama on 19 February 2026. That brings the verified total to about 24 laws enacted since 2025. This is more than a statistic. It is evidence of a government working with discipline, urgency, and direction.

But the true strength of this record lies not only in the number of laws passed, but in what they seek to achieve. These laws reveal a government focused on economic reset, fiscal stability, institutional renewal, and social protection.

That is the mark of thoughtful leadership. Rebuilding trust anchored in establishing the needed systems for take off.

In the fiscal space, the government has acted with both courage and intelligence. Reforms touching VAT, income tax, revenue administration, public financial management, earmarked funds, and energy-sector levies show a determination to restore order to the nation’s finances. Yet the same administration also repealed the Electronic Transfer Levy and the Emissions Levy, two policies many citizens considered. It shows a government that understands that sound governance is not about taxing blindly, but about managing the state responsibly while listening to the people.

Just as important is POTROG Mahama’s commitment to institutional structuring and strengthening. The Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Act, 2025, the Social Protection Act, 2025, and the 24-Hour Economy Authority law all point in one direction: this is a government building structures that can endure. It is not relying on speeches alone. It is giving its priorities legal form and national permanence.

The 24-Hour Economy Authority law stands out in particular. It transforms one of the administration’s boldest ideas from political promise into legal reality. That alone says much about John DRAMANI Mahama. He is proving that his government is not one of mere announcements, but one of execution. Under his leadership, vision is being matched by structure.

The same seriousness appears in the social sector. The Social Protection Act and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Act reflect a government that recognizes that recovery must be felt in people’s lives. The University for Development Studies Act, 2025, also shows attention to education and institutional modernization. Taken together, these laws reflect a humane and balanced presidency, one that sees development not only in figures, but in dignity.

There is also a deeper lesson in all this. President Mahama is using law as an instrument of national renewal. The reset. He is anchoring policy in statutes, institutions, and systems. That is how serious reform is made durable. That is how trust is rebuilt.

Critics may debate pace or politics, but they cannot deny the governing intent here. Since 2025, President Mahama has led a government that is legislating change, institutionalizing reform, and restoring purpose to governance.

That is the true story of this legislative record.

It is the story of a president governing with calm strength,

a government working with focus,

and a nation being reset not only by words, but by law.

By: Rashad Abdulai

Dept. Communications Officer, NDC USA Chapter