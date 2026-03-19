EU summit grapples with war, energy fears and Hungary’s veto on Ukraine

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for a high-stakes summit dominated by war, energy pressures and a looming financial crunch in Ukraine – with a crucial loan package for Kyiv still blocked by Hungary's Viktor Orban.

Thursday's meeting comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, where the conflict around Iran has pushed up global energy prices and stoked fears in Europe of another refugee crisis.

While US President Donald Trump has urged allies to deploy military assets to secure the Strait of Hormuz, many European capitals have resisted those calls, wary of being drawn deeper into the conflict.

Instead, leaders are expected to focus on shielding their economies from the fallout. The European Commission has proposed a “toolbox” of measures to curb energy costs, acknowledging that no single fix will work across the bloc's 27 diverse markets.

Diplomats say the aim is to soften the shock for households and businesses while maintaining unity in the face of external pressures.

'If the Strait of Hormuz were to remain closed, we would face a major crisis'

Ukraine loan takes centre stage

Yet it is Ukraine – and the EU's stalled €90 billion loan – that is set to dominate discussions behind closed doors.

The package, agreed in principle at a December summit, is intended to help Kyiv plug a widening budget gap as it continues to fend off Russia's invasion. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has since reversed course, linking his support to the restoration of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged earlier this year.

“If there is no oil, there is no money,” the Hungarian prime minister said this week, framing the issue in stark terms as he campaigns ahead of a tightly contested national election in April.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected that connection as unjustified, warning that the funds are essential. “There is simply no alternative to strengthening our army,” he said, underlining the urgency as the war grinds into its fifth year.

EU officials have been scrambling to find a compromise. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has offered to finance repairs to the pipeline and develop alternative supply routes for Hungary and Slovakia, both heavily reliant on Russian oil. A technical team has also been dispatched to assist with restoring transit.

Even so, progress remains uncertain. Diplomats say frustration is growing among member states, with one noting that capitals are “more or less fed up” with repeated blockages.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz struck a firm tone ahead of the summit, urging leaders to push through both the loan and a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow. “The needs of the moment call for us to increase the pressure on Russia together,” he said, adding that domestic political considerations in any one country should not hold up collective action.

Hungary's veto stalls EU bid to raise pressure on Moscow over Ukraine war

Orban's balancing act under scrutiny

Orban's stance reflects a familiar pattern in Brussels, where he has frequently used veto threats to extract concessions or delay decisions on Ukraine. Widely seen as Moscow's closest partner within the bloc, he has long opposed military aid and sanctions against Russia.

This time, however, the political stakes at home appear to be shaping his approach. With elections looming and polls suggesting a strong challenge from rival Peter Magyar, Orban has ramped up anti-EU and anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, casting himself as a defender of Hungarian interests against Brussels.

That leaves fellow leaders facing a delicate balancing act – pressing him to honour commitments made in December without handing him an easy political win by appearing to gang up on him.

Despite the tensions, there is still cautious hope that face-to-face talks could unlock a breakthrough. EU diplomacy has often found creative ways around similar impasses in the past, and some officials point to “momentum” on resolving the pipeline dispute.

Time, however, is short. Ukraine is expected to need fresh funds by early May, meaning a decision on the loan must come by mid-April at the latest.

For now, there is little appetite for alternatives. As one diplomat put it bluntly: there is no Plan B – only the expectation that Hungary will eventually fall into line.

(with newswires)