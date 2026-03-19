ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority engages World Bank, demands equitable access in capacity-building programme

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Minority engages World Bank, demands equitable access in capacity-building programme
THU, 19 MAR 2026

The Minority Caucus in Parliament of Ghana has called for equitable access to a World Bank-supported parliamentary capacity-building programme during a high-level engagement.

The initiative, dubbed, "Building the Capacity of Parliamentarians for Economic and Financial Governance", is a joint programme between the Parliament of Ghana, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the World Bank Group, supported by f800,000 in FCDO funding over 18 months.

The programme targets seven Finance and Economy-related Committees and is designed to strengthen Members of Parliament's capacity to scrutinise fiscal decisions and oversee the management of public resources.

During a meeting with the World Bank Group in Accra on Wednesday, March 18, the Minority “drew specific attention to a structural inequity embedded in the programme's design.”

“With the Minority holding 87 of 276 seats… a distribution ratio based purely on parliamentary numbers would systematically disadvantage the Minority: the very side of the House whose oversight capacity is most critical to democratic accountability,” they noted.

The meeting with the World Bank Group formed part of a courtesy visit by its Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, Paschal Donohoe.

Discussions also covered youth unemployment, private sector policy, fiscal oversight and agriculture as part of efforts to drive economic recovery.

It further called for the expansion of the programme to cover more parliamentary committees and technical staff, stressing their role in sustaining institutional memory and legislative effectiveness.

Beyond capacity-building, the Minority raised concerns about rising youth unemployment, describing it as a national emergency that requires urgent policy direction, particularly through vocational education reforms.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

33 minutes ago

DR Congo fan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga pictured at the stadium in Guadalajara for the World Cup match against Colombia, on June 23, 2026. - Eloisa Sanchez, Reuters World Cup 2026: 'Living statue' of Lumumba joins DR Congo fans after quarantine

2 hours ago

Argentinas Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race, trailed by Frances Kylian Mbapp and Norways Erling Haaland. - AP All guns blazing as Messi, Mbappé and Haaland lead World Cup Golden Boot race

2 hours ago

Prisons officer interdicted over alleged attempt to smuggle Indian hemp into Kete-Krachi prison Prisons officer interdicted over alleged attempt to smuggle Indian hemp into Ket...

2 hours ago

Policy analyst and Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr Emmanuel Steve Asare Manteaw Mineral royalties used for funeral donations, canopies hindering development in ...

2 hours ago

Energy levy generated GH¢8.81billion in 2025—Government reports Energy levy generated GH¢8.81billion in 2025 — Government reports

2 hours ago

Mahama inviting NDC MPs to discuss welfare issues without NPP MPs discriminatory, we wont agree — Afenyo-Markin Mahama inviting NDC MPs to discuss welfare issues without NPP MPs discriminatory...

2 hours ago

Man fined GHS1,200.00 for sweeping plastic waste into rainwater in Takoradi Man fined GHS1,200.00 for sweeping plastic waste into rainwater in Takoradi

2 hours ago

Heavy rain collapses building in Sekondi Heavy rain collapses building in Sekondi

2 hours ago

NADMO to demolish 50 death trap buildings in Cape Coast NADMO to demolish 50 death trap buildings in Cape Coast

2 hours ago

Four, including juvenile arrested in Kugri hideout over couples murder at Kusanaba Four, including juvenile arrested in Kugri hideout over couple's murder at Kusan...

Just in....
body-container-line