Minority engages World Bank, demands equitable access in capacity-building programme

The Minority Caucus in Parliament of Ghana has called for equitable access to a World Bank-supported parliamentary capacity-building programme during a high-level engagement.

The initiative, dubbed, "Building the Capacity of Parliamentarians for Economic and Financial Governance", is a joint programme between the Parliament of Ghana, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the World Bank Group, supported by f800,000 in FCDO funding over 18 months.

The programme targets seven Finance and Economy-related Committees and is designed to strengthen Members of Parliament's capacity to scrutinise fiscal decisions and oversee the management of public resources.

During a meeting with the World Bank Group in Accra on Wednesday, March 18, the Minority “drew specific attention to a structural inequity embedded in the programme's design.”

“With the Minority holding 87 of 276 seats… a distribution ratio based purely on parliamentary numbers would systematically disadvantage the Minority: the very side of the House whose oversight capacity is most critical to democratic accountability,” they noted.

The meeting with the World Bank Group formed part of a courtesy visit by its Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, Paschal Donohoe.

Discussions also covered youth unemployment, private sector policy, fiscal oversight and agriculture as part of efforts to drive economic recovery.

It further called for the expansion of the programme to cover more parliamentary committees and technical staff, stressing their role in sustaining institutional memory and legislative effectiveness.

Beyond capacity-building, the Minority raised concerns about rising youth unemployment, describing it as a national emergency that requires urgent policy direction, particularly through vocational education reforms.