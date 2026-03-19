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Meningitis Cases in Ghana

Feature Article Meningitis Cases in Ghana
THU, 19 MAR 2026

Meningitis remains a major public health problem in Ghana, with cases reported almost every year, especially in the northern parts of the country. The disease can occur sporadically or in outbreaks, particularly during the dry season when conditions favor its spread.

Overview of Meningitis Cases
vary from year to year, but data shows that the disease is endemic (constantly present).

Between 1998 and 2021, over 71,000 suspected cases were recorded, with about 3,865 confirmed cases.

Case fatality rates have historically ranged between 20% and 47%, showing how deadly the disease can be.

More recent reports indicate fatality rates can still reach 36%–50% in some outbreaks.

Recent Meningitis Cases (2024–2026)

Recent data shows that meningitis continues to affect communities in Ghana:

In 2025, the Upper West Region recorded about 269 suspected cases, with 36 confirmed cases and several deaths.

In the Upper East Region, health authorities investigated 31 suspected cases with confirmed deaths reported.

Seasonal surveillance between January and March often detects rising case numbers during peak periods.

These figures show that meningitis outbreaks still occur regularly, especially in high-risk regions.

Regional Distribution of Cases
Meningitis cases are not evenly distributed across Ghana.

High-risk areas
Northern Region
Upper East Region
Upper West Region
These areas record the highest number of cases, with prevalence rates reaching up to 54% in some districts.

Lower-risk areas
Greater Accra Region
Ashanti Region
These regions usually report very low case numbers, often below 5%.

Seasonal Pattern of Cases
follow a clear seasonal trend:
Peak period: November to April (dry season)

Low period: Rainy season
Dry winds, dust, and low humidity during this time increase the spread of infection.

Causes of Meningitis Cases
Most reported cases in Ghana are bacterial meningitis, which is the most severe form.

Main causative organisms include:
Streptococcus pneumoniae (most common)
Neisseria meningitidis
Haemophilus influenzae
Bacterial meningitis accounts for the majority of severe cases and deaths.

Who Is Most Affected?
Children and young adults (especially ages 5–29) are most affected.

Males tend to have slightly higher infection rates than females.

Impact of Meningitis Cases
have serious consequences:
High death rates during outbreaks
Long-term complications such as:
Hearing loss
Brain damage
Learning difficulties
The disease places a heavy burden on families and the healthcare system.

Control and Prevention
Efforts to reduce include:
Vaccination
Introduction of vaccines like MenAfriVac has reduced some strains of meningitis.

Surveillance
Health authorities monitor case numbers to detect outbreaks early.

Treatment
Early treatment with antibiotics significantly reduces deaths.

Conclusion
remain a recurring health issue, especially in the northern regions. Although significant progress has been made through vaccination and improved healthcare response, new cases continue to emerge each year. Strengthening surveillance, increasing vaccination coverage, and improving early treatment are essential to reducing the number of cases and saving lives.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1389 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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