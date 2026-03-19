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Allegations of Gold Diversion to “Ghost Customers” in Ghana

Feature Article Allegations of Gold Diversion to “Ghost Customers” in Ghana
THU, 19 MAR 2026

Ghana, one of Africa’s largest gold producers, has recently been at the center of controversy regarding the handling and sale of its gold reserves. Claims have emerged suggesting that large quantities of gold around 18–19 tones may have been sold under questionable circumstances.

The “Ghost Customer” Claim

The specific allegation about 19 tons of gold being diverted to a “ghost customer” appears to originate from media commentary and political criticism, not from officially confirmed investigations.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua (Vim Lady) publicly claimed that authorities were “diverting attention from selling 19 tonnes of Ghana’s gold to ghost buyers”

These statements have circulated widely on social media but lack independently verified evidence or official confirmation

Related Verified Concerns
Although the “ghost customer” claim is unproven, there are real concerns about gold transactions in Ghana:

Analysts and policy commentators have raised alarm over the sale of about 18 tons of gold at potentially undervalued prices

One report suggests Ghana may have lost over $1 billion in value from such transactions

These concerns point to:
Lack of transparency in gold dealings
Possible poor pricing decisions
Weak oversight in the gold trade system
Broader Context: Gold Smuggling and Revenue Loss

Ghana has long struggled with:
Illegal gold smuggling
Revenue leakages
Weak monitoring systems
The government has even launched initiatives (like anti-smuggling task forces) to address billions of dollars lost annually in the gold sector.

Key Issue: Fact vs. Allegation
It’s important to distinguish:
Claim Status
19 tones sold to “ghost customer” Not verified

Concerns about gold sales and losses Documented

Public criticism from commentators Confirmed
Conclusion
The story of 19 tons of gold being diverted to a ghost customer remains an allegation, not a confirmed scandal. However, it reflects deeper public concerns about transparency, accountability, and management of Ghana’s gold resources.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1389 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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