Allegations of Gold Diversion to “Ghost Customers” in Ghana

Ghana, one of Africa’s largest gold producers, has recently been at the center of controversy regarding the handling and sale of its gold reserves. Claims have emerged suggesting that large quantities of gold around 18–19 tones may have been sold under questionable circumstances.

The “Ghost Customer” Claim

The specific allegation about 19 tons of gold being diverted to a “ghost customer” appears to originate from media commentary and political criticism, not from officially confirmed investigations.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua (Vim Lady) publicly claimed that authorities were “diverting attention from selling 19 tonnes of Ghana’s gold to ghost buyers”

These statements have circulated widely on social media but lack independently verified evidence or official confirmation

Related Verified Concerns

Although the “ghost customer” claim is unproven, there are real concerns about gold transactions in Ghana:

Analysts and policy commentators have raised alarm over the sale of about 18 tons of gold at potentially undervalued prices

One report suggests Ghana may have lost over $1 billion in value from such transactions

These concerns point to:

Lack of transparency in gold dealings

Possible poor pricing decisions

Weak oversight in the gold trade system

Broader Context: Gold Smuggling and Revenue Loss

Ghana has long struggled with:

Illegal gold smuggling

Revenue leakages

Weak monitoring systems

The government has even launched initiatives (like anti-smuggling task forces) to address billions of dollars lost annually in the gold sector.

Key Issue: Fact vs. Allegation

It’s important to distinguish:

Claim Status

19 tones sold to “ghost customer” Not verified

Concerns about gold sales and losses Documented

Public criticism from commentators Confirmed

Conclusion

The story of 19 tons of gold being diverted to a ghost customer remains an allegation, not a confirmed scandal. However, it reflects deeper public concerns about transparency, accountability, and management of Ghana’s gold resources.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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