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GFA dragged to court over alleged opaque World Cup ticket distribution

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Social News GFA dragged to court over alleged opaque World Cup ticket distribution
WED, 18 MAR 2026

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF) has formally initiated legal action against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, citing concerns over the opaque distribution of tickets allocated to Ghana for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The writ, filed in the High Court of Justice, Accra, by Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, President of the Forum, demands that the GFA ensure tickets are made available to ordinary Ghanaian citizens in a transparent, fair, and accountable manner.

The action comes amid reports that certain intermediaries and travel agents are charging exorbitant fees, reportedly between USD $10,000 and $12,000, for access to tickets and related travel arrangements.

In the statement of claim, Mr. Alhassan highlighted that with just 92 days remaining before the tournament, many Ghanaians remain unaware of how to purchase discounted tickets allocated to the country. He stressed that this uncertainty contravenes principles of fair play and risks exploiting fans who wish to support the national team.

The lawsuit seeks several directives from the court, including a requirement for the GFA to implement a ticket distribution system linked to the Ghana Card or other verifiable national identification. The Forum argues that such a system would ensure fairness, eliminate middlemen exploitation, and give every Ghanaian an equal opportunity to attend the global sporting event.

Mr. Alhassan further urged the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, to ensure the GFA acts promptly in accordance with the government’s national reset agenda, which emphasizes transparency, accountability, and equal access to national opportunities.

The High Court has directed the GFA to respond within eight days of being served the writ, warning that failure to appear may result in judgment being entered in their absence. The case is being closely watched by football fans and civic groups alike, who are calling for a system that guarantees fairness and integrity in the allocation of World Cup tickets.

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