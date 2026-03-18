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Adenta Circuit Court adjourns doom prophet Ebo Noah’s case to June 10

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Ebo Noah
WED, 18 MAR 2026
Ebo Noah

An Adenta Circuit Court has adjourned to June 10, the case of Evans Eshun, also known as Ebo Noah, a self-acclaimed preacher who claimed that God would destroy the world with a flood on December 25, 2025.

The adjournment followed the prosecution's indication that it was in the process of filing its disclosures.

Eshun, who appeared in a white top and nude trousers, looked cheerful in the company of his mother and other relatives when he was seen at the court by the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

He is currently on bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be justified with landed property or a vehicle.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the police once every week.

Eshun, a 33-year-old security guard, has been charged with the publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic. He has pleaded not guilty.

Presenting the facts earlier, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant in the case is the Ghana Police Service.

According to the prosecution, Eshun, who worked as a security guard in Accra, published several videos on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube between August and December 2025.

In the videos, he allegedly claimed that the world would be destroyed by a flood on December 25, 2025, and that he was constructing an ark to accommodate people who wished to be saved.

The court heard that on December 31, 2025, following an intelligence-led operation, Eshun was arrested at his hideout at Weija-Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region.

In his cautioned statement to the police, Eshun admitted making and circulating the videos on social media.

However, he said he did not own the boat he referred to as an ark, explaining that it belonged to some fishermen at a boatyard in Edina in the Central Region.

The prosecution said Eshun admitted making false claims and conceded that there was no impending flood intended to destroy the world.

He further told investigators that he created the videos as content to gain followers on social media.

GNA

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