Tema Traditional Council bans expensive funerals, naming ceremonies, other social events

Tema Traditional Council has placed a ban on extravagant funerals, naming ceremonies and related social events that impose financial burdens on residents and contribute to public nuisance in the community.

Nii Amarh Soumponu II, Tema Stool Secretary, and Shipi announced the directive during a media briefing, stating that the decision was taken in consultation with traditional authorities across the Greater Accra Region and clan heads within Tema.

He said the ban applied to Tema township and its surrounding communities under the jurisdiction of the Tema Traditional Area.

According to him, the increasing trend of lavish social events was forcing individuals to take loans and divert resources away from essential needs such as education, leading to negative social consequences, including school dropouts.

Nii Soumponu noted that such activities also contributed to noise nuisance and disorder, which affected the overall image and development of the town.

He stated that all clan heads had been directed to sensitise their members on the new regulations, adding that task forces would be established to ensure compliance.

He warned that individuals who flouted the directive would be summoned before traditional authorities and sanctioned accordingly.

“The traditional authorities will not sit aloof and watch the youth waste away due to parental neglect, where resources are spent on unnecessary ceremonies instead of investing in their future,” he said.

Nii Soumponu announced that all social and religious activities, including church services and all-night programmes, must end by 2200 hours.

He added that the practice of blocking roads for celebrations had also been banned, stressing that all events should commence by 18:00 hours and end within the stipulated time.

According to him, the Traditional Council would collaborate with security agencies, including the Police, to enforce the new measures and restore order in the community.

He emphasised that although discussions on regulating such activities had been ongoing for some time, the leadership was now committed to strict enforcement.

“This time, the leaders will not hesitate to deal with any clan head who permits extravagant funerals in the town,” he said.

As part of the directive, the Council has outlined specific items permitted for funeral rites, including a coffin and burial accessories, one bottle of schnapps, one gallon of local gin (akpeteshie), one crate of canned malt, one crate of canned beer, and two boxes of bottled water.

He noted that additional items beyond those approved, including excessive food, drinks, and the presentation of cloth by friends and family, were prohibited.

Nii Adjetey Agbo II, Mankralo of Tema and acting President of the Tema Traditional Council, indicated that plans were underway to designate a common ground for hosting events to ensure proper regulation.

He, however, stressed that the success of the directive would depend on the cooperation and law-abiding attitude of residents.

He called on all residents to comply with the new measures to promote discipline, reduce social pressure, and support the development of Tema.

GNA