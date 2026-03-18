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Teachers raise concern over resurgence of robbery attacks on Sunyani-Atronie stretch

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Social News Teachers raise concern over resurgence of robbery attacks on Sunyani-Atroniestretch
WED, 18 MAR 2026

Basic school teachers at Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region have expressed concern about the resurgence of armed robbery attacks on the Sunyani-Atronie stretch.

The teachers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on condition of anonymity, said the group of armed robbers often mounted their attacks at a particular portion of the road where the telecommunication network was inaccessible and close to a forest.

Last year, some armed robbers attacked passengers, shot and killed the driver who was transporting them from Sunyani to Bibiani in a Ford vehicle.

That incident prompted the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to mount security checks and intensify Police patrols on the Sunyani-Atronie Road.

However, the teachers expressed worry that the Police patrols on the stretch had slowed down for some time now.

They said they were now gripped with fear and called on the REGSEC to bring back to the Police patrol team to help bring the situation under control.

Nonetheless, the teachers commended the government for re-shaping the Sunyani-Atronie Road, and expressed the hope that the road would be asphalted.

When contacted, Mr Richard Adu, the Assembly Member for the Atronie Electoral Area expressed similar sentiments, citing that on Sunday March 15, 2026, the armed robbers stormed the road, attacked passengers, and made away with their monies, mobile phones and other valuables.

GNA

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