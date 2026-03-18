V/R: Rainstorm ravages 50 houses in Fodome

More than 50 houses have been destroyed in some communities within the Fodome Traditional Area of the Volta Region.

Roofing sheets of several houses were ripped off, while the walls of some houses were damaged.

Mr Raphael Kumagah, Hohoe Municipal Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said a team had assessed the extent of damage, adding that no casualties were recorded.

He said the situation had been reported to the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive with assurances that actions would be taken.

Some residents said the rainstorm destroyed properties, including personal belongings and farm produce.

Mr Emmanuel Geli, a victim, said the situation had rendered him homeless, leading to finding shelter with other community members.

Madam Esther Asare, another victim, said at about 1500 hours she had to quickly relocate as the roofing sheets began to rip off.

She said her household escaped unhurt while pleading with authorities to find an immediate remedy to the situation.

GNA