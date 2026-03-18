Minority urges Energy Minister to publish investigation report on fast-draining ECG prepaid credit 

The Minority caucus in Parliament has called on the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Jinapor, to make public the findings of a probe into the unusually fast-draining prepaid credits of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The call comes weeks after Dr. Jinapor directed ECG to conduct a seven-day investigation into the issue following numerous consumer complaints.

However, as of Wednesday, March 18, the report has not been released.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament House, Collins Adomako-Mensah, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, stressed the urgency of transparency.

“Consumers are still watching the prepaid credit drain. This is not a new crisis… yet weeks later, not a single verifiable published report has been made public or laid before Parliament,” he said.

The Minority further urged that ECG’s findings, including the scale of the problem, the number of affected meters, and corrective measures, be disclosed immediately.

They also called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to share its own conclusions from an emergency meeting held on February 26.

“We call for a parliamentary committee hearing on this matter, and we will be tabling the necessary motions to that effect. This cannot be allowed to become another promise you,” said the MP.

Publication of the report, they say, is key to restoring consumer confidence and ensuring accountability in the energy sector.