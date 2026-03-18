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Ghana Shippers' Authority returns with evidence to refute false GH₵2m ICT equipment purchase

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Social News Ghana Shippers Authority returns with evidence torefute false GH2m ICT equipment purchase
WED, 18 MAR 2026

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has dismissed reports that it spent GHS2million on ICT equipment, describing the allegation as false and misleading.

The Authority emphasized that, following negotiations, the final contract cost was reduced to 1.4 million Ghana cedis.

In a statement responding to the publication, GSA said it procured around 100 ICT items to support its operations, including laptops, tablets, printers, CCTV systems, access control devices, power backup systems, and solar inverters. The Authority noted that many of these requirements were inherited and had been budgeted for as early as 2024.

The Authority stressed that the procurement process adhered strictly to legal procedures. Five firms were shortlisted based on experience, technical capacity, and prior performance in similar projects. These were Urban Tech Solutions Limited, Wumberic Group, Ruzyne Group Limited, Procure Charter Limited, and Venus Hills Company Limited.

Selection of the firms, GSA explained, was approved by the Public Procurement Authority, followed by a competitive tender conducted on the Ghana Electronic Procurement Platform. The recommended supplier then received final approval from the Central Tender Review Committee at the Ministry of Finance.

Urban Tech Solutions Limited emerged as the winning bidder. Although the project had an initial budget of Two million cedis, GSA conducted its own market assessment and successfully negotiated the contract down to 1.4 million cedis, inclusive of taxes, saving approximately 600,000 cedis.

The Authority also clarified that restricted tendering, the method used, is a legally sanctioned procurement approach applied under specific conditions to ensure efficiency and value for money.

GSA urged the public to disregard what it called attempts to tarnish the reputation of its leadership, reiterating that the procurement was transparent, lawful, and undertaken in the best interest of the institution.

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