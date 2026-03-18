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Ghanaians will not suffer in upcoming SIM card re-registration — Tanko Computer

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Ghanaians will not suffer in upcoming SIM card re-registration — Tanko Computer
WED, 18 MAR 2026

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has assured that the upcoming SIM re-registration exercise will be smooth and stress-free for Ghanaians.

He said the new process will eliminate long queues and allow users to complete their registration from the comfort of their homes using their mobile phones.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Wednesday, March 18, Rashid Tanko said the new system has been designed to be more efficient and user-friendly.

“It’s so simple that Ghanaians are not going to suffer. You can sit in your room yourself, just on your phone, and do the process,” he said.

The assurance follows concerns over long queues experienced during the previous SIM re-registration exercise conducted between 2021 and 2023, which required SIM cards to be linked to the Ghana Card through a two-step process.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing national security and reducing fraud but was criticised over long queues and technical challenges.

Government has since announced a new registration exercise expected to begin in June to address the shortcomings of the previous one.

The GIFEC boss explained that the new approach will involve real-time verification and authentication of users through closer collaboration between the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

According to him, the lack of proper verification in the previous exercise created loopholes that allowed individuals to acquire multiple SIM cards, fueling mobile money fraud.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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