NADMO Dean commends child protection efforts by Gender Ministry, Local Government

The Ahafo Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Dean of all Regional Directors, Nana Adu Bonsu, has commended the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Head of Local Government Services for their strong commitment to advancing child protection in Ghana.

He praised the Ministry for finalising the draft National Child Protection in Emergency (CPIE) Contingency Plan, describing it as a crucial step toward safeguarding children during times of crisis.

“I am very pleased that MoGCSP has finalized a draft National Child Protection in Emergency (CPIE) Contingency Plan which will aid in the protection of children during emergency situations in the country. This will go a long way to strengthen national and sub-national preparedness and response systems for children affected by disasters and humanitarian crises,” Nana Adu Bonsu stated.

He emphasised that children remain the most vulnerable group during emergencies, stressing the need for deliberate and structured interventions to protect them.

Quoting the Director-General of NADMO, Major (Rtd) Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, he noted that children are often the hardest hit in times of disaster.

He explained that during conflicts, natural disasters and other emergencies, children are frequently exposed to serious risks including violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

“Children pay the highest price of humanitarian crises. Natural disasters and other emergencies expose thousands of girls and boys to unthinkable forms of violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect. There is therefore a strong need for this plan to help protect children,” he added.

Nana Adu Bonsu further called on stakeholders to consistently prioritise the best interests of children, especially in dealing with recurring challenges such as flooding, drought, conflicts, prolonged dry spells and wildfires.

He made these remarks during a workshop involving Regional NADMO Directors from the Middle Belt held at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, which focused on strengthening coordination, preparedness and response mechanisms in disaster management across the country.