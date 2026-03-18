The Yaanom Charade: The Common Funds Uncommon Destination

Pastor Bartholomew, a man whose Sunday sermons routinely nuanced, surveyed his congregation with an expression somewhere between pity and calculating self-preservation. The stains on the pew cushions were evidence of their spiritual thirst, though not for the kind Pastor Bartholomew was supposed to be dispensing. Promiscuity, drunkenness and lies were, to put it mildly, flourishing.

He cleared his throat, a sound like gravel gargling with holy water. "Brothers and sisters!" he bellowed, his voice cracking slightly. "The Lord has laid upon my heart a burden. . .a burden of fermented iniquity!"

He launched into his sermon, a well-rehearsed theatrical performance designed to titillate more than illuminate. "If I had all the Akpeteshie in this world," he declared, his eyes blazing with righteous indignation (and perhaps a touch of envy), "I'd take them, every single drop, and dump them into the river!"

"Amen!" the congregation thundered, a wave of fervent agreement that almost shook the suspiciously unsteady chandeliers. Sister Agnes, known for her legendary palm wine brewing skills, nodded vigorously.

Pastor Bartholomew continued, emboldened by the enthusiastic response. "And if I had all the gin in the world, those bottles of liquid temptation, I'd take them, every single one, and dump them in the river!"

"Amen!" the congregation roared again, even louder this time. A few of the younger members, known for their creative gin cocktails, exchanged knowing glances.

"And if I had all the pito and palm wine in the world," he bellowed, gesturing wildly, "I'd take them all, all the vats, all the calabashes, and dump them all, yes all of it, in the river!"

The congregation, now whipped into a frenzy of pious fervor, erupted in a cacophony of “Amens!” that reverberated through the church. Sweat glistened on foreheads, eyes shone with zeal, and a faint aroma of fermented millet hung in the air.

Pastor Bartholomew, feeling the weight of his pronouncements, sank back into his upholstered throne. He wiped his brow, subtly checking to see if the collection bowl had filled sufficiently to cover the church's mounting bills (and perhaps a little something for himself).

Then, Deacon Ebenezer, a man whose girth suggested a long and dedicated relationship with the aforementioned beverages, lumbered to the pulpit. He adjusted his spectacles, a sly glint in his eye.

"For our closing hymn," he announced, his voice booming with a suspicious vibrato, "let's turn to page 126 of our hymn books and sing, 'We Shall Drink From That River!'"

The congregation, utterly transformed, erupted in a unified cry of “Hallelujah eiii!!!” They knew Deacon Ebenezer knew, that the river would be a bountiful blessing indeed.

Meanwhile, in the far-off land of Yaanom, things were no less absurd. Some MPs of these political beings, as incorrigible as the imbibers of Pastor Bartholomew's church, were engaged in a similar charade of performative morality. They were seen coaching cocoa farmers to stage protests against the government, a thinly veiled attempt to score political points. And the Common Fund, meant to build schools and clinics, was being siphoned into these theatrical productions, turning development into a prop in their political drama, when their constituents needed improved infrastructure. The people of Yaanom, like the congregation of Pastor Bartholomew, were left wondering if their leaders were truly serving them, or just waiting for the river to run red.

Anthony Obeng Afrane