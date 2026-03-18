NDC won election 2024 with copious promises — Prof Isaac Boadi

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration for failing to deliver on its pre-election promises.

He noted that while in opposition, the John Dramani Mahama-led party made numerous commitments, particularly around job creation, which helped secure their victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Wednesday, March 18, Prof Boadi said the expectations of young Ghanaians have largely been unmet.

“The current administration gave copious promises, and that won them the elections. In fact, if you check from their manifesto before the elections… they highlighted primary job creation engines, the Feed Ghana program, that aim to modernize farming, expand rural employment and provide youth access to land and equipment,” he stated.

He further criticised the administration for leaving ambitious programs, such as Women’s Development Bank and the National Apprenticeship Program, largely unfulfilled.

“And also not forget the women’s banking to create jobs, low interest financing to empower 1 million women economically and National Apprenticeship Program…

“So when you come to power, the youth will have that huge expectation from the administration,” Prof Boadi noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that the Women's Development Bank will be established by the end of this year.

“But certainly this year… it should be earlier than end of year, it’s going to be rolled out,” the minister stated in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Face to Face show on Tuesday, March 17.