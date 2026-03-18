‘Leaders must serve the people, not themselves’ — Nyaho Tamakloe on Nkrumah’s legacy

Veteran statesman Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has urged Ghana’s current leaders to follow the example of the nation’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and prioritise the welfare of the people over personal gain.

Dr. Tamakloe observed that Nkrumah, who led Ghana to independence in 1957, came to power with a vision of uplifting the masses through education, industrialisation, and social development.

His administration is credited with the introduction of major initiatives, including free education, state-led industrial projects, and infrastructure development, aimed at transforming Ghana into a self-reliant nation.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said current appointees should focus on improving citizens’ livelihoods rather than amassing personal wealth.

“I will say that was what Ghana started with during the time of Nkrumah… His principal interest was not himself, but the masses,” he stated.

He added that a government entrusted with power by the people has a duty to serve them diligently.

“A government that receives power through the might of the people must make sure to work for the people. Absolutely,” Dr. Tamakloe saidz

He stressed that modern leaders must restore the spirit of selflessness that characterised Nkrumah’s administration.