Pragya rider drowns in Lake Bosomtwe after betting to swim for bottle of alcohol

A 27-year-old Pragya rider, Amankwaa Foster, popularly known as City Boy, has drowned in Lake Bosomtwe after reportedly attempting to swim across part of the lake while intoxicated.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Abono in the Bosomtwe District, where the deceased had gone with friends for leisure.

According to an account by one of his friends on Akoma FM, the group had gone to the lakeside on tricycles to drink before deciding to swim. The friend claimed Foster attempted the swim as part of a challenge to win a bottle of alcohol.

“We went out on Pragya tricycles to have some drinks and later decided to swim in the lake. Since we are from Kuntenase, we rode there together with the deceased, but unfortunately he has died,” he recounted.

Eyewitnesses said Foster had completed an initial attempt but ran into difficulty during a second swim. One of his friends, who could not swim, later noticed him struggling in the water and raised an alarm.

Fisherfolk in the area rushed to assist, but efforts to rescue him were unsuccessful. He was retrieved from the lake and rushed to a clinic at Abono before being transferred to a hospital in Kuntenase, where he was pronounced dead.

The eyewitness further alleged that tensions rose at the hospital after staff requested that a hospital card be obtained despite the victim showing no signs of life.

“They checked him and there was no sign of life, yet they asked us to go for a hospital card. We refused and demanded the body,” he claimed.

The situation escalated, prompting police intervention from Kuntenase to restore calm as residents gathered at the facility.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has reportedly expressed anger towards his friends over the circumstances leading to the incident, particularly the challenge that encouraged participants to swim for a bottle of alcohol.

The body has been deposited at a morgue in Kuntenase, while police have launched investigations into the incident.