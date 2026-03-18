Kumasi: Adonko Bitters truck kills man at Bohyen

A 19-year-old man, Kwaku Judas, has been killed after a KIA Rhino truck reportedly ran him over at Bohyen, a densely populated community in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The fatal incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on March 11, 2026, when the truck, which was ascending a hill, suddenly began reversing. The vehicle ran over the victim, who was standing in front of a phone shop.

Residents rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue him, but he was pronounced dead. His body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

According to a police report from the Suame Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, the truck, with registration number AS1402 18, was being driven by Anthony Kwarteng, aged 38, and was loaded with bags of ginger. He was travelling from Abuakwa Sepaase towards Kronum Aboahia with a passenger, Osei Tutu, aged 27, on board.

“On 11/03/2026 at about 1630 hours, suspect driver Anthony Kwarteng, aged 38, was in charge of Kia Rhino truck with registration No.AS1402-18, loaded with bags of ginger with one Osei Tutu, aged 27, on board from Abuakwa-Sepaase towards Kronum Aboahia.

“At Bohyen lorry station while climbing a steep hill onto the main road, the driver alleged that the vehicle’s brakes suddenly became dysfunctional, causing the truck to reverse, and, in the process, knocked down and killed a male adult pedestrian, Kwaku Judas, aged 19, who was standing in front of a phone shop along the street,” the report stated.

Police said the truck, in addition to killing the victim, also caused extensive damage to three container shops located along the roadside.

The driver, Anthony Kwarteng, has been detained to assist with investigations, while the vehicle has been towed and impounded at the police station.

“The Kia Rhino Truck was towed to the station and impounded. Suspect driver has been kept in police custody to assist in investigation,” the police added.