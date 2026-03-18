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Ghana's construction sector dominated by foreigners as Afenyo-Markin pushes for stronger technical education policy

  Wed, 18 Mar 2026
Education Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin
WED, 18 MAR 2026
Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin, has called on the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to take urgent steps to strengthen technical and vocational education in the country.

His appeal comes as Parliament considers the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences Bill, 2025, which seeks to expand opportunities in specialised higher education.

Contributing to deliberations on the bill, Osahen Afenyo Markin urged the Education Minister to incorporate proposals from Members of Parliament into a comprehensive policy framework that prioritises skills training and practical education.

He raised concerns about what he described as a growing imbalance in Ghana’s education system, where academic qualifications are often prioritised over technical expertise.

According to him, key areas within the construction sector, including tile laying and Plaster of Paris works, are increasingly dominated by foreign nationals due to the shortage of locally trained skilled labour.

“Today in Ghana, some areas in the construction sector, like tile laying and P.O.P., are heavily dominated by foreigners… everyone is chasing an MSc, BSc or BA,” he stated.

Osahen Afenyo Markin emphasised the need for a deliberate national shift towards technical and vocational training, arguing that such a move is essential to equipping Ghanaians with employable skills and reducing reliance on foreign labour.

He further called for policies that will make technical education more attractive and accessible, encouraging young people to pursue careers in skilled trades alongside traditional academic paths.

The University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences Bill, 2025, is expected to play a significant role in shaping specialised education in Ghana as Parliament continues to deliberate on aligning it with national development priorities.

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