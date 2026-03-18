France holds back on Hormuz intervention, weighs escort plan once tensions ease

French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out any immediate French military involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that Paris will not take part in operations while active bombardments continue in the Middle East.

Speaking on Tuesday at the start of a defence council meeting at the Élysée Palace, Macron firmly rejected calls from US President Donald Trump for allies to help reopen the strategic waterway, which Iran has blocked. “We are not a party to the conflict,” he said, adding that France would “never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context”.

However, the French president signalled that France could play a role in safeguarding shipping routes once tensions ease – underlining a cautious but forward-looking approach to a crisis with global economic implications.

Striking a more optimistic note about the future, Macron said once “the main bombardments have ceased”, France would be ready to join partners in establishing a naval escort system for oil tankers and container ships passing through the strait.

On social media, Macron posted: "... we stand ready in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside our partners, to ensure freedom of navigation when conditions permit."

The stance places Paris alongside London and Berlin, both of which have also shown reluctance to become directly involved in military action in the area.

France holds back warships as Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz

Cautious path to maritime security

Any such mission, Macron stressed, would be strictly separate from ongoing military operations and would rely on coordination rather than force. Discussions and “de-escaltion” measures with Iran would be essential to avoid escalation or accidental clashes.

“This must not be a forceful operation,” he emphasised, adding that planning would take shape in the coming days and weeks. France has already opened talks with India and several European and regional partners on the idea.

At the same time, Macron rejected suggestions that the EU's existing naval mission in the Red Sea – Operation Aspides – could simply be extended to the Strait of Hormuz. That mission, currently comprising three military vessels, was designed specifically to protect merchant shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels and would require a revised mandate to operate elsewhere.

EU foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels on Monday, also ruled out redeploying Aspides to the Gulf, reinforcing the view that any Hormuz initiative would need a distinct framework.

Macron thanks Iraqi PM for support after French soldier killed in drone strike

Tribute to a fallen soldier

Tuesday's defence council meeting opened on a sombre note as Macron paid tribute to Major Arnaud Frion, killed last week in Iraqi Kurdistan in a drone attack by a pro-Iranian militia.

“Major Frion died for France … whilst combating terrorism, fighting Islamic State and defending Iraqi sovereignty – and, in doing so, our security,” the president said, offering condolences to his family and support for the wounded, some still in intensive care.

The 42-year-old officer was killed in a strike on Thursday evening that also injured six French soldiers, who have since been repatriated to France.

Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin led a ceremony at the 7th Alpine Chasseurs Battalion in Varces, where Frion had served. His coffin, draped in the French tricolour, bore his decorations, including the Legion of Honour which was awarded posthumously.

“France will not forget the price [he] paid,” Vautrin said.

Posthumously promoted to major, Frion had served since 2004 in multiple theatres including Afghanistan and Mali. He was deployed in Iraqi Kurdistan – on a training mission – as part of the coalition against the Islamic State armed group when he was killed.

(with newswires)