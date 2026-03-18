Middle East tensions: TOR can only provide fuel security, not price relief — Kwadwo Poku

Energy expert, Kwadwo Poku

Energy expert and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, has said the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) cannot shield Ghanaians from rising fuel prices despite its operations.

He made the observation amid surging fuel costs following military actions by the United States and Israel in Iran, which disrupted supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol, diesel, and LPG prices in Ghana rose by up to 17.21 percent from March 16, with major Oil Marketing Companies adjusting pumps to GH¢12.30 per litre for petrol and over GH¢15.00 for diesel.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Wednesday, March 18, the NPP communicator explained that even if TOR is refining oil, it can only ensure fuel availability in the country, not reduce prices.

“Tema Oil Refinery gives us fuel security. It doesn’t cushion us against prices. Because the input into TOR is crude oil, and all refineries around the world use the world market price to buy crude,” he said.

He added that local refining does not automatically make fuel cheaper due to operational and energy costs.

“So let’s not think that if we refine locally, it’s cheaper. Sometimes it might even be expensive because of high energy costs.

“What it gives you is security that you have products in the country, as compared to importing,” Poku stated.