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Gov’t hiding true state of the economy — NPP MP criticises GHS17bn salary loan

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Gov’t hiding true state of the economy — NPP MP criticisesGHS17bn salary loan
WED, 18 MAR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has criticised the government’s decision to borrow GHS17 billion to support the payment of public sector salaries in 2025.

His comments follow a disclosure by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson during a dialogue with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, March 17.

The Finance Minister had explained that Ghana’s 2025 non-oil tax revenue was not enough to cover statutory payments and debt servicing, leaving a shortfall in the compensation budget.

Reacting in a social media post on Wednesday, the NPP lawmaker argued that the previous administration under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not resort to borrowing to pay public sector workers.

“I don’t remember anytime in the entire 8 years of the Akufo-Addo’s administration that they resorted to borrowing money to pay for the compensations of public sector workers,” he stated.

He further questioned the current government’s claims about economic performance, suggesting inconsistencies in the narrative being presented.

“If an economy which they claimed its GDP has expanded to $100 billion… cannot generate enough revenues to pay for compensations of our public sector workers, then the government is hiding something away from the people,” he added.

Osei Nyarko stressed that the development raises concerns about the true state of the economy, despite assurances from government about improved macroeconomic indicators.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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