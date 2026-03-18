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Ukraine accepts EU help to repair Druzhba pipeline, following row with Hungary

By RFI
Ukraine Sven Kaestner / AP
WED, 18 MAR 2026
© Sven Kaestner / AP

Ukraine has accepted European Union support to repair the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia – a move aimed at defusing a dispute that has delayed a vital EU loan to Ukraine and the implementation of further sanctions on Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said in a joint statement on Tuesday that Brussels would provide “technical and financial assistance” to reopen the line, which was damaged in western Ukraine during Russian attacks in January.

“The Druzhba pipeline is an essential energy corridor for the region,” the two leaders said. “We welcome Ukraine's decision to accept EU assistance and to ensure the rapid and safe restoration of oil flows.”

They also reiterated the EU's goal of phasing out all remaining Russian oil imports by the end of 2027.

Druzhba pipeline: dependence, diplomacy and the end of Russian leverage in Europe

Breakthrough

The breakthrough came after weeks of arguments between Kyiv and Budapest, as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban linked the stalled pipeline to his refusal to approve a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine and another round of sanctions on Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia, both heavily dependent on Russian oil delivered via the Druzhba pipeline, accused Ukraine of delaying repairs. Kyiv denied this charge, blaming the shutdown on Russian missile strikes.

French news agency AFP cited a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky to the EU chiefs saying Ukraine “accepted the necessary technical support and funding to be able to conclude the repair work”.

He said Naftogaz, Ukraine's state energy company, would coordinate with EU experts to finish the job.

According to a separate letter published by the EU Council, Zelensky indicated the pumping station could be back in service within six weeks “in the absence of further Russian attacks".

Pipeline dispute shows Central Europe's struggle to cut ties with Russian oil

Wider implications

Brussels hopes the compromise will restore oil supplies – and open the way for renewed financial backing to Ukraine ahead of an EU leaders' summit on Thursday.

The row had raised concerns about unity within the bloc as Europe faces higher energy prices, partly driven by the widening conflict in the Middle East.

Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the EU, has repeatedly urged a suspension of sanctions on Russian energy to contain costs.

(with newswires)

RFI
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