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Landlords taking advantage of tenants due to high housing deficits — Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Landlords taking advantage of tenants due to high housing deficits — Mahama
WED, 18 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has attributed the increasing exploitation of tenants by landlords to Ghana’s persistent housing deficit.

As of the end of 2025 and early 2026, Ghana’s housing deficit was estimated to be over 1.8 million units, according to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Mr. Mahama said the shortage of housing units continues to drive up rent costs and forces tenants into difficult situations, including paying huge advance rent.

Speaking during a dialogue with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, March 17, the President explained that although laws exist to regulate rent advances, many tenants are unable to enforce them due to desperation for accommodation.

“The reason why private house owners are taking advantage is because of the deficit in housing,” he stated.

He noted that even though the Rent Control Act prohibits landlords from demanding more than six months’ rent advance, tenants often fail to report violations.

“You can go and report him[the landlord] at the rent court, and we’ll hold that landlord accountable. But the one who is being asked two years in advance doesn’t want to go to the court. He will go and pay the landlord because he wants a place to lay his head,” he added.

The President stressed the need for a national housing dialogue to develop a comprehensive social housing policy that would bring together government, the private sector and labour.

He pointed to countries like Kenya as examples, noting that large-scale social housing projects have helped provide affordable homes for workers.

Mr. Mahama further indicated that maintaining a stable cedi would be key to enabling workers to access mortgage financing and reduce reliance on renting.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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