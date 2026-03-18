Fuel prices: The Cedi has been the saving grace amid middle east tensions — NPA CEO

NPA CEO, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has stated that the relative stability of the cedi has prevented sharper increases in fuel prices despite rising global tensions.

He noted that recent military actions involving the United States and Israel in Iran, which have disrupted supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed fuel prices upward globally.

Fuel prices in Ghana began rising from March 16, with petrol, diesel and LPG increasing by up to 17.21 per cent.

Major Oil Marketing Companies have since adjusted their pumps, with petrol selling at about GH¢12.30 per litre and diesel exceeding GH¢15.00 per litre.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, March 17, Edudzi Tameklo said the situation could have been worse without a stable local currency.

“If you are not able to hold carefully the Forex, its impact is bigger. So our saving grace is the cedi for now, but for that, it would have been a disaster,” he stated.

He commended the country's economic managers for maintaining relative currency stability, describing it as critical for planning and price control in the petroleum sector.

“I personally, at a personal level, want to salute the managers of the economy for putting the Ghana cedi relatively stable for the purposes of planning. That is what has given us the saving grace,” he added.

Edudzi Tameklo further recalled that in November 2022, diesel prices surged to about GH¢23 per litre despite relatively moderate crude oil prices, largely due to economic uncertainty in the beginning of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.