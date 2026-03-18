Gov’t had to borrow GHS17 billion to pay salaries in 2025 — Finance Minister

Government borrowed about GHS17 billion in 2025 to support the payment of public sector salaries, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has disclosed.

He made this known during a dialogue with Organised Labour held at the Jubilee House and hosted by President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Ato Forson explained that Ghana’s 2025 non-oil tax revenue was insufficient to meet key expenditure obligations, including statutory payments and debt servicing, leaving little to cover compensation for public sector workers.

“The 2025 non-oil tax revenue of 183 billion Ghana cedis was only enough to pay for statutory transfers and debt service,” he stated.

He noted that after settling statutory funds such as the District Assemblies Common Fund, GETFund, and the National Health Insurance Scheme, alongside debt obligations, the remaining revenue could not fully cover the government’s wage bill.

“In fact, government of Ghana had to borrow 17 billion Ghana cedis to augment the compensation bill,” he added.